Nouvel ajout au dossier « Si on avait aboli l'État il y a 100 ans... »

The city payrolls include hundreds of teachers who have been deemed incompetent, violent, or guilty of sexual misconduct. Since the schools are afraid to let them teach, they put them in so-called "rubber rooms" instead. There they read magazines, play cards, and chat, at a cost to New York taxpayers of $20 million a year.(How to Fire an Incompetent Teacher)