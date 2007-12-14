Faux État
Une organisation fait tout ce qu'on attend d'un État, elle collecte des impôts et fournit des services publics.
The office, run by an employee of Jhansi Nagar Nigam, not only employed over 20 people, but was also performing civic works and collecting taxes and even issuing birth and death certificates. (Fake civic set-up unearthed in Jhansi)
- Un homme de l'État qualifie explicitement ça de racket. Le mot racket apparaît 5 fois dans l'article.
- La question a 1000 roupies : Quelle est la différence entre un vrai État et un faux État ? (J'aurais presque envie d'avoir les commentaires pour ce post-ci, tiens...)
Par Turion, le 2007-12-14