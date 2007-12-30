



As regards the social apparatus of repression and coercion, the government, there cannot be any question of freedom. Government is essentially the negation of liberty. It is the recourse to violence or threat of violence in order to make all people obey the orders of the government, whether they like it or not. As far as the government's jurisdiction extends, there is coercion, not freedom. [...] It is beating, imprisoning, hanging. Whatever a government does it is ultimately supported by the actions of armed constables.

Ludwig von Mises, Liberty and Property